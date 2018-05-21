Vantage buys Fresh Insurance

CEO Lisa Powis has left with immediate effect.

Vantage Holdings has bought personal lines broker Fresh Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

Fresh CEO Lisa Powis, who founded the business, has now left the organisation.

Powis commented: “We share the same customer-centric values as the Vantage Group and a common goal to be the number one niche insurance broker in the UK. Vantage Insurance is a fantastic business and I believe it is an ideal fit for us.”

“The last 16 years have been an incredible journey working with the brilliant team at Fresh and working with some great people across the industry. I am now looking forward to devoting more time to my charity ‘Painting our world in Silver’ and leave the business in very capable hands.”

Deals

This is the second acquisition made by Vantage Holdings since it was bought in December 2016 by US broker NSM Insurance Group.

Vantage bought broker Maybury James in October 2017.

According to a statement from Vantage the deal forms an integral part of NSM’s strategy to expand in the UK insurance market.

At the time of the NSM deal Vantage stated that it had a “war chest” to spend on UK deals.

Specialisms

John Collyear CEO of Vantage said: “This acquisition is another important step in our ambition to become one of the UK’s leading specialist insurance brokers and this acquisition fits well with our growth strategy.

“We were particularly attracted to Fresh because of the nature of their business and their distribution model. They, like us, are highly niche and their expertise in non-standard personal lines products, such as young drivers and hard to insure household, will complement very nicely with our growing portfolio of specialist insurance business.”

Fresh Group MD Mike Wall will remain to lead the business when the deal is completed.

He stated: “I am thrilled to be working with John and the team at Vantage. There is perfect synergy between us; we both have multiple niche brands covering a range of specialist Insurance products.

“In coming together, I truly believe we can offer both our clients and our insurer partners something unique. We look forward to working with Vantage to deliver our plans in the years to come.”

