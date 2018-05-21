Video: GDPR – What you need to know

Cheryl Martin, partner in the insurance advisory cyber and GDPR practice at EY and Branko Bjelobaba, founder of consultancy firm Branko Limited, share their knowledge on how the new regulations came about.

The experts join Insurance Age reporter Emmanuel Kenning to discuss the myths that have grown up around the new rules – such as on data deletion.

In the first of a three part series they also tackle whether brokers are data controllers or processors and the requirements around privacy notices and policies.

Stay tuned for the rest of the week in the run up to the new rules coming into force on 25 May.

On Wednesday the two specialists will cover what brokers need to know on marketing under GDPR and on Friday assess future proofing a business under the new regulations.

