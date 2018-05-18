Reich targeting £100m of GWP by 2022

CEO Simon Taylor rules out selling up.

Reich Group is aiming for £100m of gross written premium within four years, Insurance Age can reveal.

Chief executive officer Simon Taylor confirmed that the business was now one year into a five-year growth plan and had reached £73m of annual GWP.

“It is a decent growth target,” admitted Taylor, however he has no plans for acquisitions.

The business has made a few deals in the past. It bought Chestnut on the life side in 2015 as well as brokers D Barnett in 2011 and WB Tidey in 2008.

Expansion

Instead the group is looking to expand across all areas. Its multifaceted offering includes: commercial with particular specialisms in real estate and property investors insurance, personal, healthcare and life.

“There are plenty of cranes as Manchester is growing and I’m hopeful it will be a record year for us,” Taylor continued.

“We were told by Salford Council that in five years there will be more high rises in Manchester than in any other city in Europe other than London.”

The Manchester-based firm has invested money in its premises in preparation for future expansion.

“We have 114 people and if we wanted to could get 200 in there,” said Taylor.

Adding: “The only time we would make an acquisition if we could bring the business into our Manchester base.”

Retirement

While buying is not totally off the table the topic of selling up certainly is.

“We are always getting calls trying to buy us – all of the consolidators are interested in acquiring Reich,” Taylor stated.

The waves of consolidation across the market recently and in the past mean there are very few independent players left of Reich’s size.

“All the insurers are keen for us to stay independent,” he summed up.

Taylor, who joined the company in 2002, has always said he would retire at 55.

He is 55.

“The problem is it has arrived so quick, what would I do?” he laughed. “And I’m very loyal to my people.”

He was categorical that there remain absolutely no plans to sell up.

Not for sale

“You will not see us sold in the next 12 months,” he concluded.

“I want to see this five year plan out and see how it goes.

“While you are enjoying the business there is no sense in getting rid of it and leaving.”

