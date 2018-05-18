CII launches apprenticeships programme

The Aspire programme has been developed to offer purpose-built and standardised training and access to funding.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched an apprenticeships programme designed to offer standardised training and also help firms access funding.

The professional body detailed that the insurance sector is facing the challenge of attracting and retaining talent in an increasingly competitive environment.

It explained that the Aspire Apprenticeship Programmes provide purpose-built and standardised training for firms to develop and grow highly capable apprentices.

The Aspire Apprenticeship Programmes offer:

Access – with nationwide coverage

with nationwide coverage Reassurance – training is given by CII selected providers with proven expertise

selected providers with proven expertise Convenience – programmes run throughout the year to help employers enrol apprentices quickly onto a choice of e-learning and face-to-face training programmes.

Funding

The programmes are also designed to offer firms with wage bills of less than £3m access to 90% co-investment funding. For larger levy-paying firms, the schemes offer access to levy funds to spend on apprenticeships.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement at the CII, said: “Attracting and retaining the very best talent is vitally important for our sector to continue providing the products and services consumers need and for us to build their trust in the work we do as a profession.

“We are therefore delighted to offer employers of all sizes across the insurance sector our Aspire Apprenticeships Programmes - an easy and convenient route to developing and attracting promising talent. This is part of the CII’s wider Classroom to Boardroom strategy looking to support professionals throughout their career in insurance and financial planning.”

