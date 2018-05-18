Biba confirms another year in Manchester for the 2019 conference

Event will be the sixth in a row in the city.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has confirmed that the 2019 conference will be held in Manchester on 15 and 16 May.

A spokesperson for the trade body told Insurance Age that it was a one year arrangement while it “continues to consider the best options for the conference”.

It will mark the sixth year in a row that the city has hosted the event and become its natural and popular home. The 2013 conference was held at the Excel in London.

Biba’s chief executive officer Steve White commented: “This year has again been a fantastic event, thank you to all exhibitors, sponsors and delegates.

“I am looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Manchester next May for another two days of networking, learning and business development.”

