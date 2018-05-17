Pen writing up takeover “shopping list”

MGA ready to return to the buying trail after pause since 2015.

Pen Underwriting is gearing up strike its first takeover deal since buying Evolution Underwriting in 2015 and has already signed non-disclosure agreements, Insurance Age can reveal.

Jonathan Turner, CEO of the Gallagher-owned managing general agent explained that while discussions had not formally started the business was preparing a “manageable and realistic shopping list”.

“It is part of our future development plans,” Turner confirmed

“If we can find businesses that bolt on, are complementary in terms of what we do – distribution, classes and territories – then we are a fantastic umbrella for businesses to join.”

Purchase

Turner stressed that while no deal was imminent he believed that a purchase would be announced by Biba 2019.

“I would hope that by this time next year that if we haven’t actually completed one we would be very close,” he commented.

Insurance Age revealed last month that Gallagher’s UK retail broking business was set to return to M&A activity under CEO Michael Rea after a three year buying hiatus. The firm then bought Chester-based commercial insurance broker Risk Services (NW) in May.

Commenting on Pen, Turner flagged: “That [making deals] is how Gallagher as a business has grown up, how it started in the US and is evolving in the UK.”

Turner explained that the bolt ons could be either to boost volume in current lines or “something completely different that we don’t do today”.

“We have been agnostic about what a future acquisition might look like,” he observed.

Integration

Over the past 36 months the business has been focused on integration.

The company was formed out of Gallagher’s acquisition spree and brought together the likes of Dallas Kirkland, e-Underwriting, Ink, IRS, Keelan Westall, Oamps, Think, Vela, Woodbrook and Zennor under the Pen brand in 2014. OIM was added in 2015.

Earlier this month it unveiled its largest master binder in its history consolidating 15 UK household and SME portfolios in one five year arrangement led by Legal & General worth £550m over the period.

Turner stressed that having undertaken all this work the next purchase would be small – perhaps £10m-20m of gross written premium – rather than large and transformative in scale.

“You don’t want to start with a really big one,” he maintained. “You want to test the plumbing and make sure it works, make sure we know how to do it properly because we haven’t been doing it for the last few years.”

Firepower

According to Turner the business has plenty of financial firepower and with Gallagher’s backing it has “huge enthusiasm and desire to grow inorganically” and is not short of cash.

“From a Pen perspective if we are going to do acquisitions it has to be the right fit with the right characteristics and a simple integration rather than something painful, long and slow,” he stressed.

However, he declined to say just how big the firm could become as it returns to buying mode.

It currently has £500m of GWP.

“We have invested in a lot of people and technology and have an infrastructure that could be double the size without any problem whatsoever.

“I would like to see us become even more meaningful but it is a case of doing that sensibly in an uber-competitive pricing environment.”

Growth

Organic growth will also be part of the process. It launched the e-trading platform Pen Central last year at Biba 2017 and is now seeing £450,000 of GWP per month go through the portal.

“[It’s an] exponential increase month on month,” said Turner. “It is going great guns.”

The firm is also looking for organic growth from its 15 offices around the UK. “I have always believed that you need to be local to do proper business on the ground and having that capability is important,” stated Turner.

What is not planned are any more redundancies. It made 11 people redundant in Chelmsford this March. “We have to make sure that our business is fit for purpose.”

And there are no plans for the business to go on a large broker-agency push. It already has 1,900 active UK retail Tobas.

Sale

Likewise it does not appear that the for sale boards are likely to be going up at the “virtual insurer” any time soon.

“Gallagher is not an entity that sells businesses. It builds and grows and nurtures them,” concluded Turner.

“It has invested money in people, technology and systems. Now would be a nuts time to sell it.”

