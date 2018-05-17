Brightside in multi-million pound six-year deal with Close Brothers Premium Finance

Deal expected to start at £60m annually but comes with room for growth.

Brightside has partnered with Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) in an exclusive deal to run for the next six years, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal will see Close Brothers provide finance to customers for over £60m worth of gross written premium annually.

However, it has been structured to increase with the broker’s growth and technically comes without any top limit.

All lines

Brightside and Close detailed that the new offering covered all lines of the broker’s business from motor and home to SME and vans.

The two organisations have been working together since 2013.

Brightside executive chairman Mark Cliff confirmed that presently around 50% of customers use the service and CBPF’s chief executive officer told Insurance Age that the six year renewal was at the longer end of its typical contracts.

As to why the pair had signed up together Cliff explained: “They work with us to get the best solution for customers. That is why the relationship really works.”

Customers

According to Cliff moving such relationships not only comes with a time cost but also risks customers being forgotten in the changeover.

“We are taking it out of the equation and know we want to work on a long term basis with Close so are just getting on with it,” Cliff continued.

He also flagged that the move was also part of becoming a “digital” broker.

“We work together to improve processes and help each other to develop the right solutions for customers,” he maintained.

“We can have conversations right down to individual clients.

“It is like having a business within a business.”

Channels

CBPF chief executive, Sharon Bishop agreed and noted that with customer preferences changing the broker and premium finance partnership had to be able to deliver in all channels – online, face to face and by phone.

“The customers will get the experience that they want to get and we have to cater for that so that Brightside’s customers are served,” she said.

“It is about the customer’s relationship with the broker to make sure they have peace of mind over their insurance cover. We should be at the end of that helping making it affordable for them.”

Bishop highlighted that Close’s approach was to build “a quiet, seamless, frictionless relationship”.

Adding: “You have to keep investing in that as the world keeps on changing.”

