Peter Cullum rolls with Oasis deal

MGA Lexicon Property targeting mid-market property owners.

Peter Cullum’s Lexicon Property has bought Oasis Property Insurance Services in a deal that adds over £10m in gross written premium to the managing general agent (MGA).

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees the Oasis team led by Nigel Attwood remain in their offices in Worthing and focus on more non-standard risks within the property owners sector.

Essex-based Lexicon is run by James Watkin and Gary Chapman.

It is owned by an insurance group, Trimulgherry Investments, founded by Peter Cullum and Minority Venture Partners (MVP) chief executive James McCaffrey that also has majority stakes in Allcover Insurance Brokers and Cherish Insurance Brokers. It is separate to but works closely with MVP

The deal is part of the plans for Lexicon to become a “leading MGA for mid-market property owners insurance”.

Regional broker market

Cullum commented: “Lexicon is driven by a desire to provide the highest standards of service in the regional broker market, at a time when service from many of the major players has been declining.

“Our focus on specialist underwriting and excellent service is enabling us to win business in what remains a highly competitive space.”

Watkin, managing director of Lexicon said: “Nigel and his team bring with them first class capacity and the ability to write both standard and harder to place risks that supports our combined and diverse broker panel.”

While Oasis’ MD Attwood added:” We are delighted to be joining forces with Lexicon at a time when we can see the clear benefits of being part of a larger organisation to help us expand our footprint in the specialist property owners sector.”

