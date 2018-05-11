Joint MDs complete MBO of Walmsleys Commercial Insurance Brokers

New owners of Wigan based firm in for the “long term”.

Joint managing directors at Walmsleys Commercial Insurance Brokers, Philip Wall and Steven Moore have completed a management buyout of the business, Insurance Age can reveal.

Wall first joined the Wigan-based firm 10 years ago and has been on the board for seven years while Moore has been at the firm for four years and was also a board member.

Both were already minority shareholders and have bought out previous majority shareholders Martin Bellamy and Michael Whittle.

The pair have organised their own funding without private equity backing and the deal sees them lead a firm with 24 staff and £10m of gross written premium.

Collaborative

Wall detailed that the takeover process had been years in the making and had been handled in a manner that had kept staff, insurers and clients happy.

“It has been very much a collaborative approach,” Wall told Insurance Age praising Bellamy and Whittle who have now left the business.

“Over the past three years all the clients have transferred from the exiting shareholders as has all the management responsibility,” Wall confirmed.

The firm, which was formed in 1926, has had different owners over the years and Wall explained the rationale behind the latest sale.

“The exiting shareholders wanted the business to stay as it is, an independent broker and member of Brokerbility, and we wanted to buy the business,” he summed up.

In particular he and Moore are looking forward to being “masters of our own destiny”.

Eyes open

“I am going in with my eyes wide open,” Wall continued. “I am not purchasing somebody and turning up on day one to open up a can of worms. It is about longevity for the business.”

The company joined Brokerbility 13 years ago and while the network was not involved directly in the deal Wall confirmed that managing director Ian Stutz had been a useful sounding board during the process.

“I spoke with Ian a few times and he had words of advice,” Wall highlighted.

As to the future he is keen for the broker to build on both its traditional and niche approaches.

“We are well known in Wigan and want to maintain our face-to-face advice led business,” he set out adding: “We are going to be more product led.”

Long term

In the past few years it has launched Fleetcover, Garagecover, Craftcover and Brewcover brands for online which now make up 20 percent of the company’s GWP.

“We market ourselves under the brands and go down the niche route. We will be creating more niches and have another one launching this year on the private medical side.”

And as to beyond this he concluded: “I’m in for the long term. I absolutely love it and really enjoy what we are doing here.”

