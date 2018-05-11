Pen Underwriting reveals its largest ever “master binder” in £110m annual deal with Legal & General

L&G to lead on UK household and SME for five years.

Pen Underwriting has unveiled the largest master binder in its history as it consolidated 15 UK household and SME portfolios into a five-year arrangement led by Legal & General worth £550m over the period.

The Pen brand was rolled out in 2014 with the business formed out of Gallagher’s acquisition spree bringing together the likes of Dallas Kirkland, e-Underwriting, Ink, IRS, Keelan Westall, Oamps, Think, Vela, Woodbrook and Zennor.

OIM Underwriting was added in 2015.

Jonathan Turner, CEO of Pen Underwriting explained that the current development was the latest step in becoming a “virtual insurer”.

In essence there were previously many “little deals” that had different underwriting guidelines, referral criteria, reporting processes and so forth.

“It has been a two year project that has culminated in this announcement,” Turner told Insurance Age. “We have been able to get all the data together into one consistent format and put it to insurance carriers.”

Long term

According to Turner the process has delivered a diversified but consistent and less volatile book of business for partners.

“It is a simplification … a long term commitment and endorsement of what we have created here as a virtual insurer,” he maintained.

However, Turner declined to name the other insurers on the panel along with L&G.

“People want to back a really serious sized transaction like this because they see what we have done as Pen and what we have created.”

Adding: “There are some winners and losers in this. It was an open process and some people chose not to participate and others were very keen.”

Investment

In particular he listed attention and investment in people, analytics, risk and governance as well as the claims team as being crucial in the ongoing journey as a “virtual insurer”.

“It gives a carrier like L&G the confidence that they can delegate authority to us in the knowledge that we have all the controls they would expect to see,” he argued.

In 2015 when OIM come on board Pen Underwriting stated it had £500m of gross written premium (GWP).

It still has £500m of GWP with the latest deal being a “big slug of that”.

“There have been some moving parts,” confirmed Turner. “Some have gone up and some down as you would expect in any part of the pricing cycle.”

Growth

And he refused to put a target on future top line growth preferring instead to focus on the bottom line.

“We want to be a bigger business but we recognise the competitive nature of the world we work in and the responsibility we have with our carriers’ capacity to deliver loss ratios in keeping with their expectations,” he countered.

So will there be more “master binders” in the future? Pen also deals in the likes of real estate, financial lines, as well as hazardous environmental industries.

“We are always looking to improve what we have. I’d be lying if I said we won’t consider it,” Turner responded stressing there were no promises and returning to the theme of delivering profitable business for partners.

“We have to pick and choose our way carefully through the landscape and make sure we don’t fall on our faces in terms of the loss ratios,” he concluded.

