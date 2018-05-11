Boyd strikes first takeover deal under Broker Network

Firm buys Insureness in Scotland.

Paisley-based Boyd & Company has bought Insureness in Musselburgh near Edinburgh.

The deal marks the first purchase by Boyd having been bought by Broker Network in May 2017.

At the time Boyd was the network’s second “regional powerhouse” however the list has since expanded to six with the acquisition of Weald Insurance this April.

Insureness was established in 2009 and brings £3.7m of gross written premium and nine staff to Boyd. Broker Network confirmed that all staff, the office and brand will be retained.

Culture

Eric Richardson, managing director at Boyd said: “We have taken a thoughtful and considered approach to making our first purchase.

“We wanted to work with a brokerage that fits well with our culture and customer focus and we firmly believe that this will not only strengthen our footprint in Scotland but also enhance our service to customers.”

