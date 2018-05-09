Finch Group buys Bournemouth-based Opus Risk Solutions

The broker is also launching a new risk management consultancy for commercial clients.

Broker Network-owned Finch Group has bought existing network member Opus Risk Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

This is Finch’s sixth purchase since it became Broker Network’s first “regional powerhouse” in October 2016.

Finch detailed that Opus, which is based in Bournemouth and was established in 2010, places £1.7m of commercial client premium.

It added that Opus shareholders Nick Inge and Clive Clifford will remain with the business.

Finch has previously bought Miller & Co Insurance Brokers, Citymain Insurance Services, County Insurance Services and Taylor Beaumont.

Consultancy

In addition to its most recent purchase, Finch is also launching a new holistic risk management consultancy aiming to support its commercial customers with a more sophisticated service.

The broker noted that this will be offered as an additional service to clients wishing to instigate tighter risk control within their own businesses.

Vince Gardner, Finch Group’s managing director commented: “This is an extremely exciting time for Finch Group.

“The last two years have seen us grow through acquisition and widen our footprint across the South of England with offices in Reading, Basingstoke, Portsmouth, Southampton, Isle of Wight and now Bournemouth.”

Gardner added that the partnership would strengthen the broker’s brand across the South Coast.

Support

Commenting on the new consultancy, he continued: “Being a community broker means that you become very close to your clients.

“Their success is our success which is why we wanted to take that extra step in supporting them wherever we can.

“I firmly believe that Risk Management should be at the heart of every business but it is often overlooked by SMEs.”

