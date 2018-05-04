Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

People are surprised when I tell them what I do in my spare time – springboard and platform diving. Especially as I started eight years ago in my 40s. I enjoyed diving as a child at the local pool with my Dad on Sunday mornings but only took it up as a sport when my sons started diving lessons. Surprisingly, I discovered I was good and in my first year I competed both in the UK and Holland, winning gold and silver medals on 1m and 3m springboards. I now compete on a regular basis in the UK and Europe and have quite a collection of medals. I am placed in the top 10 in my age group in the UK and this year I became a qualified diving coach. My proudest moment was in November last year when I competed in the British Masters Championships at my local pool and my Dad, now almost 89 and still diving, watched me win the bronze medal. Diving helps my career as well. Success requires focus, determination resilience and courage. Presenting to an audience of brokers will never be as scary as standing on the end of a 10m platform, looking down and then launching yourself off.

Clair Brand is an associate director with Branko Ltd

Pet of the month - Zola, Robert Templeton & Co’s office dog

“Zola is a 4-year-old Lhasa Apso with a good sense of humour and currently single.”

Why I chose insurance

I spent 23 years of my working life at Barclays, of which 11 years were in the international business. My first senior executive role was running the bank’s procurement function for mortgages, GI, life and pensions, and while there I outsourced a number of the bank’s business activities to third parties, as the group’s main focus was turning from manufacturing products to sourcing them.

I outsourced Life to Legal & General, mortgages to the Woolwich, but we kept the GI intermediary within the bank. I was asked to run it which gave me my first real exposure to GI.

Insurance company CEOs were keen to talk to me because they had their eye on selling insurance products to our enormous customer base – bancassurance deals were the flavour of the month. I met and worked with Andy Haste, David Prosser, Patrick Snowball, Annette Court and other big players in insurance at the time.

I ran the bank’s insurance intermediary for a view years, before we moved into risk sharing with our capacity and set up a JV called Gresham, working with Legal & General where I met John Castagno. He subsequently went to the loss adjuster GAB Robins as CEO and lifted me out of the bank and into GAB, as UK MD, where I loved the claims side of putting customers’ lives back together, as well as getting exposure to private equity (Brerra Capital Partners) who were the investors in GAB Robins.

Insurance is exciting, challenging and much more colourful compared to banking. I have never regretted moving across. After the 2009 financial crisis, regulators have treated insurance companies more and more like banks and drained some of the colour from our industry.

I still however wake up every day loving our market and the people in it and, to me, there’s no better industry and no better people to work with.

Derek Coles is CEO at Direct Group

On the spot

Marshall Wooldridge’s Ray Geary on Villains and Fat Rascals

▶ My favourite book is…

…Dreams From My Father by Barack Obama. Yes we can – a truly inspirational book.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to…

…represent Birchfield Harriers at athletics.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…Mark Campbell, ex LV and Aviva. Seriously funny and good company always! Simon Hodgin, from CNA Hardy (aka ‘Blue Moon’), is a mate with a great sense of humour.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…Birmingham Balti (soul food) and Yorkshire Fat Rascal.

▶ My dream job would be…

…manager of Aston Villa FC. All my heroes are Villains!

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…moving to Leeds in 1996. ‘Gods own country’, a great market and personalities and friends for life.