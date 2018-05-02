Ex-Sterling owner Nicholas Cooper launches HNW renovation MGA

The founder of Sterling has re-entered the insurance market with the MGA which can insure projects for up to £150m.

Renovation Underwriting, a managing general agent focused on HNW renovation for commercial and private clients, has been developed with former Sterling-owner Nicholas Cooper as a director.

Insurance Age can reveal that Cooper, who sold Sterling to Covéa in 2014, has re-entered the insurance market with the proposition and has a 50% share in the new initiative alongside his son William Cooper, CEO of HNW broker Stanhope Cooper.

The remaining 50% is held by Douglas Brown of Renovation Insurance Brokers, a specialist HNW building work broker.

Wholesale

Brown will run the MGA as managing director but retain his position at Renovation Insurance. He told Insurance Age that the business was born out of the wholesale division of Renovation Insurance but will be run as a separate entity.

He explained that he decided to separate out the retail and wholesale divisions of Renovation Insurance with the wholesale piece becoming the MGA.

“One reason we started up an MGA to separate retail and wholesale is because some brokers will not deal with other brokers. Using an MGA gets away from that,” Brown noted.

The MGA, which is officially launching at Biba this month, is currently authorised as an appointed representative of Porterhouse Insurance Brokers but aims to become directly authorised in the next 12 months. Renovation Insurance also has Porterhouse as its holding company.

Allianz, QBE, RSA and HSB Engineering (part of Munich Re) will provide capacity to the MGA platform.

Securing capacity

Brown explained that finding capacity for the HNW renovation market takes a long time due to the its complex nature and the fact it can be “difficult to insure”.

He commented: “What we did not want to get into was lower rated capacity.”

The company will typically work with renovation projects where the value of the works ranges from £200,000 to £50m and on combined works and structural projects with values of up to £150m.

Renovation Underwriting will be based in Cambridge and, in addition to Brown, the team includes head of underwriting and compliance Matthew Dover and an underwriting group featuring Chris Harris, Jason Trindade, and Will Bennett.

Brown commented: “At the moment it writes £5m GWP a year. I would like to see it grow by 50% or even get to £7.5m if we can.”

He also noted that it was reasonably likely that the business would hit the £15 - £25m band in the next five years.

Reinsurance

In addition to working with brokers Renovation Underwriting also facilitates and underwrites reinsurance for a number of insurers.

“Some insurers want us to assist them in reinsuring the risks they cannot write,” Brown explained.

He added: “Our appetite is broad but we take a sensible approach.”

