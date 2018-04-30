The Headline Makers - May 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Amanda Blanc a “big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”

The insurance market has hailed Amanda Blanc's appointment at Zurich as a "great fit". Industry experts also noted she was "respected and liked" by both brokers and insurers.

Amanda Blanc to leave Axa for Zurich

Axa group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc has left the insurer to take up the CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) role at Zurich Insurance Group.

FCA goes on attack against “unacceptable” renewal failings

The FCA warned it is to take action against general insurance firms failing to implement the new rules around renewal transparency after it found that some companies are still failing to properly implement the rules.

Towergate owners post £261m loss for 2017

The Ardonagh Group posted a loss of £260.9m and an Ebitda loss of £42.5m for the year ended 31 December 2017. The company also reported total income of £535.7m for 2017.

Ex-Das CEO Paul Asplin stands trial for fraud

Asplin and five others are charged with conspiracy and fraud. The case is ongoing and heard at the Southwark Crown Court in London.

Insurtech Futures - Tech highlights

The InsurTech sector has seen a number of interesting developments in April.

Start-up insurance broker Konsileo set its sights on recruiting both individuals and teams after raising £2.7m in Series A Funding from technology investor Committed Capital. The technology driven commercial intermediary is seeking brokers, whether on their own or part of teams, that might have become disillusioned with their employer, promising its systems can save up to 60% of the time they currently spend on administration whilst also giving them a greater share of the revenue from the business they generate.

Meanwhile Axa teamed up with start-up By Miles to underwrite its on-demand motor policies when it officially launches in May.

The broker is due to go live with its first policies and driving app to waiting list members. The product is aimed at motorists that drive infrequently – typically under 7,000 miles a year.

In addition, start-up broker Brolly launched gadget and motor insurance in its smartphone app. The broker claimed that Brolly's is the first insurance app where it's possible to switch and purchase insurance directly in-app.

Soundbites

We were approached by a lot of people but only really engaged with PIB. Their philosophy matched our own. They have grown investing in quality people and businesses like us. We saw an opportunity to grow Wilby managing director Richard Blackburn on why he decided to sell to PIB Group

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3352646

We look at a lot of brokers that have come to the end of their tenure and have had enough. We're not up there with the big consolidators, but we're good at acquiring and integrating businesses of a certain type Academy chairman Dave Bard says the broker is looking to make more acquisitions

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3342626

The figures have been driven by good old fashioned service to clients and reputation. We see a bit drifting back to us on personal lines from aggregator sites. People seem to feel more secure from their local broker and getting advice SEIB commercial director Suzy Middleton comments on the broker's financial results for 2017

www.insuranceage.co.uk/3361556