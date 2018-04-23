Eldon Insurance states none of its data was used by Leave.eu campaign

Firm responds to comments made to government committee.

Arron Banks-owned Eldon Insurance Services has stated that “no Eldon data was used by Leave.eu campaign”.

The move came in response to stories following up on comments made by Brittany Kaiser to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport committee on 17 April.

As reported by sister title Post, Kaiser – a former director of Cambridge Analytica – told the government committee: “If the personal data of UK citizens who just wanted to buy car insurance was used by Go Skippy and Eldon Insurance for political purposes, as may have been the case, people clearly did not opt in for their data to be used in this way by Leave.EU.”

Elizabeth Bilney, CEO of Eldon signed the statement which responded: “Eldon Insurance Services Ltd can confirm that no personal data relating to its customers was sent or shared with Cambridge Analytica or to any other referendum campaigner for use in the EU Referendum campaign.”

Bilney is also CEO of Leave.eu.

