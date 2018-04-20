Ardonagh picks up selected renewal rights from Ageas Retail in £7m deal

Ageas says sale to Autonet gives customers peace of mind across Kwik Fit Insurance Services, Auto Direct, Cover Direct and Regal.

Ardonagh Group has paid £1.75m for the right to renew a number of business lines from Ageas Retail.

The deal was struck in late February and could see Ardonagh pay up to a further £5.25m this July depending on “the number of policies transferred to the group”.

The payments were revealed in Ardonagh’s strategic report for its 2017 results as the group posted rising income but a net loss.

Discussing the results yesterday (18 April) CEO David Ross said the business was looking at £500m worth of deals across 50 different transactions.

It bought Autonet in 2015 and Carole Nash in October 2017.

Last year Ageas Retail shut the Kwik Fit office in Glasgow in a move that cost the business £27m and put 521 jobs at risk.

Autonet

Ant Middle, CEO direct and partnerships at Ageas Retail told Insurance Age that as part of the simplification process for the business it had decided to sell its brand portfolios that have been closed to new business for some time.

“This includes the remaining business we insure for Kwik Fit Insurance Services, Auto Direct, Cover Direct and Regal,” he commented.

“This allows us even greater capacity to focus on the positive development of our core brands.”

Middle explained that the arrangement had been reached with Autonet which he described as a “trusted partner” of Ageas.

“We’re confident that customers will benefit from its specialist expertise and high levels of service, giving them the peace of mind and protection they need,” he continued.

Concluding: “We are working with Autonet to ensure a seamless transfer and will be notifying our customers as their insurance falls for renewal.”

