Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
Siân Barton and Emmanuel Kenning analyse two key stories from the past week.

Insurance Age's editor and reporter look behind the numbers in Ardonagh Group's 2017 results and Konseilo's successful £2.7m funding round.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 16 April 2018:

1) Towergate owners post £261m loss for 2017

2) Ex-Das CEO Paul Asplin stands trial for fraud

3) Insurtech start-up Konsileo secures £2.7m in funding

4) SSP confirms system disruption in texts to brokers

5) Ex-AA boss Bob Mackenzie seeking up to £225m in damages

Top 5 News Podcast

