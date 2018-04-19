Towergate owners post £261m loss for 2017

Ardonagh Group reveals Ebitda loss of £42.5m.

The Ardonagh Group has posted a loss of £260.9m for the year ended 31 December 2017, compared to a £45.4m loss in 2016, according to its investor report.

In addition, the broker revealed an Ebitda loss of £42.5m for the year, reversing a profit of £33.9m in the preceding year.

Income

However, in its financial report for 2017,the company reported total income of £535.7m for 2017, an 11.3% rise from £481.3m in 2016.

The business stated that 3.5% of its income growth was achieved organically. In addition, its adjusted Ebitda increased by 30.8% to £114.3m in 2017 (2016: £87.4m).

Dividing the numbers up, Ardonagh’s distribution segment delivered income of £351.1m in 2017 (2016: £309.3m) and an Ebitda of £87.2m (2016: £62.0m).

Meanwhile its wholesale segment income rose to £90.3m in 2017, compared to £75.2m in the preceding year, and the Ebitda figure was £19.3m (2016: £13.7m).

However, its MGA and Services segment saw income fall to £93.1m from £96.6m in 2016 and a 22.1% drop in Ebitda to £13.2m (2016: £17.0m).

Ardonagh stated that the UK commercial underwriting business was under pressure “as remediation initiative is executed and a profitable underwriting culture is embedded”.

It also noted ”impairment in value of underwriting business as a result of deeper remediation plans than originally anticipated in a tough market as evidenced by broader sector results”.

Acquisitions

The company detailed that it had spent £83m on acquisitions since it was formed.

This includes Healthy Pets, Mastercover and Carole Nash, which were purchased in the second half of 2017.

The Ardonagh Group was created in July 2017 when owners HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) renamed the Towergate holding group.

The group was developed in May last year when HPS and MDP brought together its UK general insurance businesses, including Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes.

Plan

David Ross, chief executive of The Ardonagh Group, commented: “We started 2017 with a vision, the execution of which delivered a £536m income company with the broadest client proposition in the market.”

He continued: “In early 2016, we presented a twelve-quarter plan to investors and now find ourselves facing into the final stages of that plan.

“In July of this year, our entire broking operation will have been successfully migrated from in excess of 120 different systems to one broking platform; twelve months ahead of schedule.”

According to the CEO this project “finishes the commercial fix of the old Towergate”.

Infrastructure

Ross noted: “Distribution, the core of what we do as an insurance broker, has had a particularly strong year, where the investments made in people, infrastructure and systems in Advisory, combined with the successful execution of a series of efficiency programmes and Autonet’s leading online platform, have boosted Pro Forma Adjusted Ebitda by 41%.

“In the London Market, where we have seen organic growth of 16%, our wholesale segment is becoming the go-to place for entrepreneurial brokers and clients alike whilst over in Paymentshield, we’ve delivered market leading retention of 84% in the buildings and contents market.”

According to Ross the first half of 2017 was spent creating Ardonagh, while the second part of the year was about “maximising the value of its component parts”.

He continued: “The group is now entering its next phase with the capacity to strategically invest in value creation as opposed to fixing the business.

“2017 was a year of execution for our team, creating a new disruptor in the market and delivering a transformational refinance project, all while keeping a relentless focus on delivering the change program within the old Towergate business. 2018 sees us positioned with a tremendous culture, accelerated organic growth and continued focus on the recruitment of new talent.

“As we further develop from the platform we have built with this array of tools at our disposal, we look to the future seeing ourselves as an outperformer in the market.”

