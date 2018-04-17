AA’s insurance division sees 11% hike in revenue

Insurance Ebitda up but policy numbers fall slightly.

The AA has reported a 8% trading revenue rise in its insurance division to £145m for the year ended 31 January 2018.

It was the first time that the figures for the division consisting of Insurance Services – for broking – and its in-house insurance underwriting unit were reported in this format.

Trading Ebitda was also up, by 8%, to £71m.

However the total number of policies in force dropped from 1,451,000 to 1,447,000.

Motor policies were up by 6% to 629,000 but home policies declined by 5% to 818,000.

Underwriting

The AA’s underwriting arm opened for business at the start of 2016. It now processes 223,000 of the motor policies and 184,000 of the home policies.

The breakdown of the two sections showed that Insurance Services achieved £133m of trading revenue while underwriting added £12m.

The trading Ebitda results were £79m and £1m respectively with £9m of head office costs creating the £71m total.

The company stated that Insurance Services had benefited in motor from improved pricing agility via insurance hosted pricing (IHP). In particular this led to greater conversion rates on aggregators.

Expectations

It admitted that it had not yet invested in IHP for home policies and stated that the fall in policies was in line with expectations.

The company added that it was continuing “to retreat from less profitable business lines, including insurance categories such as weddings and pets”.

For underwriting, the AA stated that its combined operating ratio was “well ahead” of its long term 95% target and that it was seeing “strong” retention rates across motor and home policies.

Overall the group posted trading revenue of £959m – dominated by its roadside assistance and driving services at £814m – along with trading Ebitda of £391m.

Strengths

Chief executive officer Simon Breakwell said: “The AA has delivered a solid performance, in line with guidance, despite the difficult weather conditions.”

He added: “Insurance delivered strong growth as our in-house underwriter drove growth in motor policies. These results, together with the reaffirmation by S&P of our Class A notes’ investment grade status, demonstrate the fundamental strengths of the business.”

