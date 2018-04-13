Insurance Cares: Is it time for a long term care GI product?

Luker Rowe’s Caroline Hanson who is part of the CII’s New Generation Group explores how the sector can help people pay for care into old age.

It’s 2018 and we live in a society where we can insure against the theft of our most personal belongings, against injury to ourselves, employees and the public at large and even against breaches to our cyber security.

Artificial Intelligence, robotics and driverless cars offer a new horizon of insurance innovations. However, one of the biggest threats to our future security is still a relatively unexplored risk when it comes to insurance solutions.

This is the threat posed by the growing ageing population and associated long-term care costs that this will inevitably bring, including where cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s are involved.

Given that the average life expectancy for a female born in 2010 is 82.3 years, per the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while a baby boy born in the same year can expect to live for 78.2 years, it is easy to anticipate that long-term care is going to be an issue that society needs to give much attention to for the foreseeable future.

Solutions?

The Insurance Broking Group who are taking part in this year’s CII New Generation Programme are keen to address this problem, assessing what products are already available on the market and reviewing alternatives. Are there any innovative solutions to the difficulties of funding long term care? Can they find an answer where individuals do not have to sell assets which they have spent their lives working for? Or from having to use their lifetime savings?

Is a ‘Long Term Care’ product the right answer? Like Life insurance, which pays out a lump sum to the policyholder’s dependants should they pass away during the term of the contract, this “long term care” insurance would be triggered at the point of need.

The individual would pay into the policy on a regular, monthly basis. Employees could potentially have the option to do this through salary sacrifice, in a similar way to how people currently save for their retirement via pension contributions.

This could bring an additional tax benefit. The pricing of the policy, like that of life insurance, would be determined by several factors including age, health and lifestyle.

Care is expensive. For example, a couple with arthritis requiring residential care for the last 20 years of their lives will need care costing over £1,000,000.

Responsible

It is clear, that with the potential for such vast amounts of money being needed, it is beneficial for society if individuals themselves take responsibility for their own long-term care, rather than relying on state assistance.

Whilst the Insurance Broking group are cognisant that a regular monthly payment will not be a viable option to all members of the public, far from seeing this solution as solely benefitting the affluent, the group asserts that there would be a huge benefit for those unable or unwilling to pay, as this would free up more money to be available for state funding.

Sir Andrew Dilnot, who reviewed social care for the coalition government in 2011, stated in May 2017 that the Conservative Government’s current approach failed to “tackle the biggest problem of all in social care, which is that at the moment, people are faced with a position of no control”. It is the group’s contention that this policy would assist people to proactively plan for their future and take away the current uncertainty that exists.

The Insurance Broking Group are keen to hear from brokers and insurers who would be interested in working with them to explore the concept of this product more closely and to hear any feedback/comments that you might have.

Caroline Hanson is claims relationship manager at Luker Rowe Insurance Brokers.