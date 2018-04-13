Gallagher promises UK M&A return

Following Premiership Rugby sponsorship deal Michael Rea says the broker is focused on organic growth and acquisitions.

Gallagher is due to return to buying in the second quarter of 2018, Insurance Age can reveal.

UK retail CEO Michael Rea said its recent deal to sponsor Premiership Rugby, signified that its three year integration plan was almost complete and the business could now focus on organic growth and acquisitions.

Rea revealed: “We have a pipeline and expect to announce our first regional deal in Q2 this year.

“We are back talking to vendors.”

Integration

He added: “Our integration programme was a three year journey and now most of that activity is done and dusted. The focus is organic growth and the other will be M&A.

“We are getting back to M&A in 2018.”

Rea explained that the firm would be looking to add to its branch network and undertake bolt-on acquisitions of commercial brokers with specialisms.

“We are looking for well-run businesses who do not want to go to private equity,” he detailed, adding: “We are not private equity backed. It sets us apart.”

Commentators pointed out back in 2014 following Gallagher’s acquisitions of Oval, Giles and Oamps that it faced a “herculean integration task”.

Rea previously told Insurance Age that Gallagher would only start buying in the UK again when it was comfortable that its integration work was complete.

Sponsorship

Discussing Gallagher’s Premiership Rugby deal, which was previously with Aviva for eight years, Rea said it would help to raise brand awareness for business and individual customers.

It is the first time Gallagher has undertook a major sponsorship of this nature and Rea commented:

“If we did a deal I did not want it to be London-centric. We are regional brokers’ with offices all over the UK and Premiership Rugby has teams all over the UK.”

He remarked that the sporting organisation’s values of “work ethic, professionalism and team spirit” also matched Gallagher’s so the deal was a “good fit”.

Rea added: “It [the sponsorship] is an endorsement of the UK business by our parents in the US.”

