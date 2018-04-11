Wilby looks to future following PIB deal

Managing director Richard Blackburn says the broker has acquisitions in the pipeline as he reveals he will also be working with Brendan McManus to identify further PIB targets.

Richard Blackburn, managing director of Wilby, has told Insurance Age that the broker will continue to make acquisitions of businesses and staff following its deal with PIB which was announced earlier this month.

Blackburn also pointed out that he would be working with PIB CEO Brendan McManus to identify further acquisitions for the consolidator.

The MD explained that, prior to the sale, which was for an undisclosed sum, it had been approached by a number of potential buyers.

He commented: “We were approached by a lot of people but only really engaged with PIB.

“Their philosophy matched our own. They have grown investing in quality people and businesses like us. We saw an opportunity to grow.”

Growth

He added: “It is about continuing to grow the business with access to the wider resources.”

Prior to last week’s deal, which Blackburn said had been in the works for around four months, Wilby had made four business acquisitions.

“We will not necessarily be ramping this up but we have plans in the pipeline and we are looking to continue that,” Blackburn said.

He explained that he would be seeking specialist and niche brokers located in the geographic region around Halifax where Wilby is based.

He added: “We have a strong brand locally and want to continue promoting that.

“It is a good opportunity to continue to develop our business going forward.”

The deal with Wilby was PIB’s 14th and follwed its investment into Lorica Insurance Brokers and Citynet Insurance Brokers. The consolidator also recently set up a risk management arm.

