Video: A broking minute with Graham Coates of Hamilton Fraser

It's your chance to hear from the broker's chief operating officer.

Graham Coates of Hamilton Fraser reveals he knows who would play him in a movie of his life, what motivates him and how his primary school teacher would have described him.

You can also read the full interview from the April edition of Insurance Age where he explains the firm’s specialisms from Botox to buy-to-let and deposit schemes, and explains why there will always be a place for broking.

