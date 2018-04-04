Find out about changes to Broker Expo and learn about our cyber hack day

Broker Expo is being refreshed and revamped - stay tuned for updates! And later this month Insurance Age is running a special cyber hack day which is unmissable for brokers who wish to learn more about this growing market.

Expo is the event where brokers do business and in 2018 Insurance Age is bringing you a day where you can do even more than in previous years!

As part of a major revamp, the market-leading event, which takes place in the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 1 November, will offer even more exhibition space and an even stronger conference programme. And it will still be free to attend

for brokers.

It is a day to renew partnerships, build fresh relationships, strike business-enhancing deals and learn in-depth about the major issues impacting the broking community.

So, this year we’re doing something different. For the first time the Expo will be divided into a number of dedicated zones helping brokers to find what they need more easily on the day.

The topical zones cover:

Schemes - sponsored by Aviva

Specialist Lines - sponsored by Thistle Underwriting

InsurTech - sponsored by Applied Systems

Sign up today to secure your space at the one-day broking event of the year www.brokerexpo.co.uk/static/book-now

In addition to this the Expo will also feature a VIP zone for speakers, sponsors, CEOs and directors, and celebrity guests.

Register before 18 April as on that date five delegates will be picked out for the chance to go behind the velvet rope and gain free access to this exclusive space.

All approved delegates who register before this date are eligible.

The event is set to bring together over 1,000 brokers and more than 100 exhibitors. This, along with a packed conference programme and star speakers, ensures a successful, business-useful day for all attendees.