Find out about changes to Broker Expo and learn about our cyber hack day
Broker Expo is being refreshed and revamped - stay tuned for updates! And later this month Insurance Age is running a special cyber hack day which is unmissable for brokers who wish to learn more about this growing market.
Expo is the event where brokers do business and in 2018 Insurance Age is bringing you a day where you can do even more than in previous years!
As part of a major revamp, the market-leading event, which takes place in the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 1 November, will offer even more exhibition space and an even stronger conference programme. And it will still be free to attend
for brokers.
It is a day to renew partnerships, build fresh relationships, strike business-enhancing deals and learn in-depth about the major issues impacting the broking community.
So, this year we’re doing something different. For the first time the Expo will be divided into a number of dedicated zones helping brokers to find what they need more easily on the day.
The topical zones cover:
- Schemes - sponsored by Aviva
- Specialist Lines - sponsored by Thistle Underwriting
- InsurTech - sponsored by Applied Systems
Sign up today to secure your space at the one-day broking event of the year www.brokerexpo.co.uk/static/book-now
In addition to this the Expo will also feature a VIP zone for speakers, sponsors, CEOs and directors, and celebrity guests.
Register before 18 April as on that date five delegates will be picked out for the chance to go behind the velvet rope and gain free access to this exclusive space.
All approved delegates who register before this date are eligible.
The event is set to bring together over 1,000 brokers and more than 100 exhibitors. This, along with a packed conference programme and star speakers, ensures a successful, business-useful day for all attendees.
Getting to grips with cyber
Did you know that entire businesses can collapse if they are hacked? It is crucial for brokers to know how to protect their clients from cyber threats.
That is why, on 26 April this year the Insurance Age website will be hacked.
But don’t worry, it is a simulation!
The hack is happening in association with Aviva to demonstrate the impact cyber-crime can have on an organisation and explain how brokers can help. Your own computers will not be affected.
We believe it is important to devote the website to this topic for one day to highlight the importance of brokers understanding how cyber issues can affect them and their customers.
A packed agenda on the day will feature live webinars and presentations from experts in the field along with a number of articles and case studies outlining the key cyber problems that affect both commercial and personal lines customers.
The series of articles will explore:
- Fraudulent emails (phishing scams)
- Malware and spyware viruses
- Impersonating an employee or organisation online or via email
- Ransomware
The live online events will examine a wide range of concepts and offer a keynote address from the UK’s top ethical hacker Jamie Woodruff who hacked Facebook and Kim Kardashian’s website to expose security flaws.
The panel sessions will also include expert speakers educating the audience on the following topics:
- Getting to grips with cyber: What do you need to know?
- The essential role of the broker in preventing cyber attacks
- Cyber today; Cyber tomorrow
Viewers will also have the opportunity to quiz the speakers, including Woodruff, during live Q&As and learn from cyber expert Alistair Murray, of The Bureau, who can explain how to keep businesses safe from threats.
Throughout the day there will be updates explaining how various types of hack work as well as a valuable session from Aviva on how to sell cyber insurance.
For more details on the event go to www.insuranceage.co.uk/3315516
More on Broker
POLL: RENEWAL TRANSPARENCY FAILINGS
Most read
- FCA goes on attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
- PIB Group buys Wilby
- “No excuse” for renewal transparency failings
- Islands drops SSP for Open GI’s Mobius platform
- Former Jelf boss Alex Alway joins Broker Network as chairman
- News analysis: Could and should Compass and Broker Network merge?
- Magenta invests in Iprism founder Gary Burke's MGU