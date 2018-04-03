Insurance Age

Editor's letter - April 2018

passing on the baton
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Passing on the baton: Not goodbye, more like au revoir

In June 2012 I had the chance to take up the post of editor of Insurance Age.

I couldn’t even begin to guess at the number of times since then that I’ve met readers who said they’d fallen into broking and never left because they enjoyed it so much.

And for me it is proving to be the same, as I’m leaving the editor’s role but staying with Insurance Age to return to writing more as a journalist. So, not so much goodbye as see you again.

Over the years there have been many high profile stories, the financial implosion at Towergate, the SSP outage and Gable’s demise are only a few that spring to mind.

But really it has always been all about the people.

It is a real privilege to work in such an exciting sector full of professionals who truly care about their customers, businesses and the reputation of insurance in society.

It is a real privilege to work in such an exciting sector full of professionals who truly care about their customers, businesses and the reputation of insurance in society

I’m delighted that I can continue to do so. And even more delighted that our hugely talented deputy editor Siân Barton is taking on the editorship.

I’m sure she will lead Insurance Age to greater heights as we seek to bring you the business-useful news and analysis that brokers need in today’s fast moving technological world.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

Latest issue

March 2018 cover

Read the latest issue of Insurance Age here

Most read

  1. FCA goes on attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
  2. PIB Group buys Wilby
  3. Islands drops SSP for Open GI’s Mobius platform
  4. Magenta invests in Iprism founder Gary Burke's MGU
  5. Integro buys Tysers
  6. Brokers frustrated as new SSP Pure outage hits during busy renewal period
  7. Webinar: What brokers need to know about GDPR

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: