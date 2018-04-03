Editor's letter - April 2018

Passing on the baton: Not goodbye, more like au revoir

In June 2012 I had the chance to take up the post of editor of Insurance Age.

I couldn’t even begin to guess at the number of times since then that I’ve met readers who said they’d fallen into broking and never left because they enjoyed it so much.

And for me it is proving to be the same, as I’m leaving the editor’s role but staying with Insurance Age to return to writing more as a journalist. So, not so much goodbye as see you again.

Over the years there have been many high profile stories, the financial implosion at Towergate, the SSP outage and Gable’s demise are only a few that spring to mind.

But really it has always been all about the people.

It is a real privilege to work in such an exciting sector full of professionals who truly care about their customers, businesses and the reputation of insurance in society.

It is a real privilege to work in such an exciting sector full of professionals who truly care about their customers, businesses and the reputation of insurance in society

I’m delighted that I can continue to do so. And even more delighted that our hugely talented deputy editor Siân Barton is taking on the editorship.

I’m sure she will lead Insurance Age to greater heights as we seek to bring you the business-useful news and analysis that brokers need in today’s fast moving technological world.