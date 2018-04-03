Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

I’ve always had a passion for lyrical music. I like understanding metaphors and breaking them down to work out what the person has said or meant. One day I thought I’d give it a go myself. From then on, I’ve been known as MC Gutter!

I started writing lyrics in August 2014 on bits of scrap paper. I practised them whilst I’d walk home, then it eventually just clicked, and things began falling into place. I like to write intelligent lyrics which take some understanding with clever word play throughout using multiple syllables.

Since I started performing at raves I’ve been fortunate enough to play up and down the country. I’ve been given the opportunity to play on boat parties and pool parties in Barcelona as well as to 3,000 people in Amsterdam which only fuels the hunger for this dream even more!

I get to perform most weekends alongside my brother, who is my DJ, and nothing can beat doing something you enjoy with your brother. We get to play in front of people and represent his brand On Point Audio. I’ll leave you with a little lyric of mine: ‘I shoulda called myself Microsoft, Coz how I Excel with Word, 365 write bars in my office, Got bare that you haven’t heard.’

Rory Boylan, new business account executive, Amicus Insurance Solutions

Watch MC Gutter in action – www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaGyeLBS08I

Why I chose insurance

The fact is, I never wanted to work in insurance. My father worked in the industry for 40 years and I was never keen to follow that path. However, I got a summer job at a firm he was managing, and things progressed from there. Now I’ve been in the sector for 15 years I couldn’t be happier with my ‘choice’. I’ve found that it’s an industry where a little innovation and lateral thinking goes an awful long way. I’d encourage new talent to look at insurance as a place where standing out from the crowd is very achievable.

Alan Inskip, chief executive officer, Tempcover

Pet of the month - Ethel, Trelawney Insurance Solutions’ office dog

“Ethel is a five year old lakeland terrier who loves running on the beach and, we now know, the snow! She also likes beach cafes. She is a rescue dog but now has a very happy life.”

On the spot

Compliance expert Jenny Devaney on ice cream, Autonet and difficult jobs

▶ My favourite book is…

…the FCA Handbook, obviously, and – much as I’m ashamed to admit it – Bridget Jones’s Diary.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…nurse, but a week’s work experience soon showed me that career choice wasn’t for me. I have absolute admiration for everyone that does that very difficult job.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…so many to mention but heading up the list would be Ian Donaldson, Richard Harrison and Alan Warner (ex Shead Motor Policies).

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…Sunday lunches, wine and prosecco (do they count as food?)

▶ My dream job would be…

…selling ice cream on a beach in the Caribbean.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…seeing Autonet win two industry awards on the same evening.

Jenny Devaney, director, Autonet and Carole Nash