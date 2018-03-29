Integro buys Tysers

Combined UK wholesale divisions to operate under the Tysers brand.

Integro Insurance Brokers has bought Hawkes Bay, the parent company of Lloyd’s broker Tyser & Co, for an undisclosed amount.

The takeover is Integro’s largest ever acquisition.

Integro confirmed that the two parties’ UK wholesale divisions will merge as will their UK retail operations.

It explained that the combined wholesale business will trade under the Tysers brand and be led by Integro’s current co-heads of UK wholesale, David Abraham and Jason Collins.

Tysers’ UK corporate team members will join Integro’s UK retail team, overseen by Bob Pybus, Integro’s head of UK retail and trade under the Integro brand.

Management

The broader management team will be made up of a combination of the existing Integro and Tysers management teams.

Final details have yet to be announced however Integro confirmed that Christopher Spratt, chairman of Tysers, and Peter Haynes, non-executive director, will be joining Integro’s UK board.

Tysers was founded in 1820 and, after a management buyout in 2007, was 100 percent colleague-owned before the latest deal. In Insurance Age’s Top 100 brokers listing for 2017 it had 260 staff and over £50m of gross written premium.

The purchase marks a return to buying for US headquartered Integro, which was formed in 2005. It had fallen quiet after a concerted buying spree between 2012 and 2016 when it snapped up 12 UK brokers (see table below).

Combination

Commenting on the latest deal Collins said: “This combination, once completed, will create a significantly larger wholesale platform that still retains its identity of being client-focused and a specialist broker.

“Clients will benefit from an enhanced range of products reflecting the broader skill base of the combined firms.”

Spratt added: “With continuing evolution and consolidation in the market I am confident that by bringing Tysers and Integro together we can go forward under the Tysers brand and develop an exciting business.

“This will deliver enhanced services to our clients, opportunities for our staff and an attractive proposition to the London market and beyond.”

