A-Plan buys Oliver & Sanders

A-Plan has bought personal lines and SME broker Oliver & Sanders for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

Carl Shuker, CEO of A-Plan told Insurance Age that the business was a “good cultural fit”.

“It is also a broker that fits geographically with us and a nice firm that has been well run for many years,” he continued.

Offices

Oliver & Sanders has offices in Andover in Hampshire and Frome in Somerset.

Shuker explained that while A-Plan already had an office in Andover, with Oliver & Sanders’ SME specialism there was no overlap.

Both branches and all the staff are remaining with the firm.

“We are really looking forward to working with them,” continued Shuker.

Swinton

The deal completed towards the beginning of this year and A-Plan’s CEO said the company still had a healthy pipeline of future acquisitions.

“We are always interested in acquiring nicely run local businesses that fit with our geography.”

The recent announcement of Swinton’s office closures, taking its footprint down to 59 branches, means that A-Plan can now lay claim to being the biggest personal lines presence on the high street with over 90 offices.

When Shuker led an MBO of the business in 2008 it had 54 branches.

“As getting any advice on anything financial is becoming more and more difficult we are becoming more and more relevant to the insurance public who want value and service not just the cheapest,” concluded Shuker.

