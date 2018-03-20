Pen Underwriting makes 11 redundant at Chelmsford office

The redundancies are from the schemes side of the business.

Pen Underwriting has confirmed that it has made 11 people redundant from its Chelmsford office following a decision to move its schemes business to other locations.

Insurance Age revealed the redundancy threat in January this year.

A spokesperson for the business, which is part of Arthur J Gallagher, confirmed that following a period of consultation the threat resulted in 11 job losses.

The schemes business dealt with by the Chelmsford branch will move to other offices.

Review

She commented: “At Pen Underwriting, we are committed to delivering profitable, sustainable business for the benefit of our brokers and capacity providers.

“As part of that, we continually review our resourcing and real estate footprint to ensure our capabilities and service provision are best aligned.”

The spokesperson added: “As result, we are moving the schemes business currently dealt with in our Chelmsford office to other Pen branches where similar or complementary capabilities are housed.”

Pen is the MGA for Arthur J Gallagher and when it rebranded it brought together the brands Dallas Kirkland, e-Underwriting, Ink, IRS, Keelan Westall, Oamps, Think, Vela, Woodbrook and Zennor. Later, in 2015, it also added OIM Underwriting to the Pen portfolio.

