Biba signs Women in Finance Charter

Trade body commits to 40% of its senior management team being women.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has signed the Woman in Finance Charter.

In signing the charter the body has committed to promoting diversity and inclusion by:

having a senior management team comprising of at least 40% female representation;

publishing its performance against this target in gender diversity annually;

having a dedicated member of the senior management team responsible for diversity and inclusion; and

acting as advocates for diversity and inclusion with member firms.

Biba told Insurance Age that the number of women it employs as senior management means representation is already at 45%.

Promotion

Steve White, Biba chief executive said: “We have committed to the Women in Finance Charter as part of our desire to promote gender balance in the insurance broking sector. The Women in Finance Charter is a joint initiative between HM Treasury and signatories to work together to encourage gender balance across financial services.

“At Biba we intend to continue to work with a variety of organisations to help our members develop plans to promote gender and all other forms of diversity and inclusion.”

Biba also committed to support gender balance and diversity and inclusion in its most recent manifesto.

HM Treasury has also revealed a list of the 205 the firms, employing over 650,000 people, that have signed the Charter.

Insurers and brokers have been urged to sign up to highlight the sector’s commitment to gender diversity and realise the benefits of a more diverse workforce.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.