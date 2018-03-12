Insurance Age

Saffron buys again with Continuum

buy-sell-business-generic-1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Broker bought Grove Insurance last week.

Saffron Insurance has bought Hertford-based Continuum Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed amount.

It is the second deal in a matter of days for Broker Network-backed Saffron having purchased Grove Insurance last week.

Saffron was snapped up this January by Broker Network as the network’s fourth “regional powerhouse”.

Continuum, also a Broker Network member, was established in 1966.

All 15 employees at the commercial broker including the three directors Bernard Murphy, Neil Brady and Clive Mann will stay with the firm working from their current office.

Footprint
The latest deal takes Essex-headquartered Saffron’s branch network up to 12.

David Beswick, managing director of Saffron said: “We’ve got to know Bernard Murphy and his senior team well now and I have the highest regard for what they have achieved.

“We look to work with brokers that have natural synergies with Saffron Insurance as well as complementing our existing client base and product offering.”

He added: “Continuum also sees our footprint expand further across the East of England as part of our plans for growth.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: UNRATED INSURERS

Most read

  1. Broking success: Dale Collett, managing director, Gravity Risk Services
  2. Open GI unveils new platform Mobius
  3. Integro's Sutton and Humphreys head to Beach
  4. Profits and turnover up at Grove & Dean
  5. Saffron buys Grove Insurance Services
  6. Broking Break: Your Top 5
  7. Canopius completes exit from Sompo Holdings

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: