Saffron buys again with Continuum

Broker bought Grove Insurance last week.

Saffron Insurance has bought Hertford-based Continuum Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed amount.

It is the second deal in a matter of days for Broker Network-backed Saffron having purchased Grove Insurance last week.

Saffron was snapped up this January by Broker Network as the network’s fourth “regional powerhouse”.

Continuum, also a Broker Network member, was established in 1966.

All 15 employees at the commercial broker including the three directors Bernard Murphy, Neil Brady and Clive Mann will stay with the firm working from their current office.

Footprint

The latest deal takes Essex-headquartered Saffron’s branch network up to 12.

David Beswick, managing director of Saffron said: “We’ve got to know Bernard Murphy and his senior team well now and I have the highest regard for what they have achieved.

“We look to work with brokers that have natural synergies with Saffron Insurance as well as complementing our existing client base and product offering.”

He added: “Continuum also sees our footprint expand further across the East of England as part of our plans for growth.”

