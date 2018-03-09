Profits and turnover up at Grove & Dean

Broker says it is seeing a return on its investment in technology.

Pre-tax profit at personal lines broker Grove & Dean grew by a third to £846,453 in 2017.

The Romford-based firm, which has specialisms in niche and non-standard markets as well as motor sport offering, reported that in the year to 31 May Ebitda “commensurately increased” to £1.08m (2016: £887,861).

A filing at Companies House also revealed that the motor broker achieved a 5.3% rise in turnover to £12.3m (2016: £11.7m).

The average number of employees at the business was stable for the period at 138.

Boost

Damian Collett, managing director at Grove & Dean told Insurance Age that the main reason the broker saw an increase in turnover for the period was improvements in clients’ buying experience through aggregators with profits also boosted by better use of technology.

“It was due to continually developing our customers’ online journey,” he said. “We are seeing a return on the investment we have made.”

Collett also flagged the business’ responsive site.

“We developed the site to be dynamic when customers go through the journey on their mobile phone, laptop, tablet or PC. It will react to however someone wants to buy a policy which improved conversion rates on aggregator business.”

Improvement

The company has a multi-niche approach to business and operates in diverse segments. Collett confirmed that the positive momentum had continued and that he was confident of further success in 2018’s figures.

“We have seen a continuation of the growth and profit this year and we expect to maintain the improvement,” he concluded.

