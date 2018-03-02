InsurTech Futures Blog: Collaboration is key

Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at Biba, urges incumbent brokers and insurers to partner with InsurTech firms.

Last year, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) established a cross-industry group to help foster innovation in the insurance broking sector.

Our work falls under two broad areas: helping incumbents to become aware and take advantage of new tech-led innovations and facilitating start-ups and scale-ups to grow and thrive.

The key word that links these two strands is collaboration.

Partnership

Increasingly, we’re seeing InsurTechs that want to partner with incumbent firms for a variety of reasons. We’re also seeing incumbents with an appetite to engage and partner with InsurTechs.

As a result, the work we’re doing in this area is to help bridge the gap between these two communities and facilitate that coming together.

We ran the State of the nation survey to find out where we are as a sector on InsurTech, to see where the barriers to uptake are and where the opportunities to grow tech-led innovation may be.

The results showed that we’re not operating from a standing start. Whilst there may not be full sector-wide engagement, there is certainly interest from many incumbent brokers in this area and that is something we can harness.

When we asked what more the industry could do to encourage technology-based innovation, the majority of responses fell broadly into one of three categories: software house issues, industry collaboration and communication.

We’re already working on a wider collaboration between incumbent brokers, insurers and InsurTechs and we will shortly be able to announce the results of some work happening behind the scenes to enable more of this to happen.

Engagement

Similarly, we’ve also been working to try and ‘demystify’ InsurTech and to communicate how brokers can engage with this. Again, we have more work in the pipeline on this which we’ll be able to announce soon.

We’ve begun reaching out to both Polaris and software houses on the issues flagged up by the survey to help identify and remove barriers to innovation as well as highlighting ways that existing technologies can be used – such as generating MI reports.

Despite only being in existence for less than a year, the group we’ve formed is already making significant headway and we’ve also been able to make our points to government and the shadow chancellor in terms of how this fits with their respective industrial strategies.

We’re at the service of the broking sector and we hope to make a real difference in helping new firms enter our dynamic sector, as well as helping existing firms service the customer of tomorrow as well as the customer of today.

Andy Thornley is head of corporate affairs at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.