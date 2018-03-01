Chartwell Healthcare bought by JLT

Broker Chartwell serves the UK SME sector and the deal takes GWP for JLT’s health and employee benefits divisions to £200m.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) has purchased Chartwell Healthcare, a private medical insurance brokers which has UK SME clients, for an undisclosed sum.

According to JLT, Chartwell is headquartered in Bristol with some 50 employees, specialises in private medical insurance (PMI) and associated protection products.

JLT said only this week that it was seeking bolt on acquisitions as part of its growth strategy.

It detailed that after the deal it now has premium placement in the sector of nearly £200m and approaching 7,000 clients.

Like-minded

Bala Viswanathan, CEO of JLT Employee Benefits, said: “Chartwell shares a strong cultural alignment to JLT with its client-first approach. By bringing together the professional skills, strengths and expertise of two like-minded businesses we can significantly enhance our offering to clients.

“This represents a significant step towards meeting JLT’s strategic goal of becoming a leading full service broker and Employee Benefits specialist to the UK SME sector.”

Gary Noble, CEO of Chartwell Healthcare, said: “Together this will expand our reach and distribution further into the SME sector and provide a wealth of opportunity, which will benefit both our valued employees and treasured clients.”

