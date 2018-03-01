PIB Group buys Lorica

The deal for the broker is PIB’s 13th investment.

Lorica Insurance Brokers has been bought by PIB Group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is PIB’s thirteenth investment in 21 months.

Lorica will continue to be led by joint CEOs Stefan Puttnam and Carlo Marelli.

Puttnam is responsible for broking and finance operations while Marelli oversees the operations side of the business including compliance, claims, IT, HR and marketing.

They are supported by a management team and approximately 100 employees located across a network of nine branches from Cornwall in the South through to Preston in the North.

Profit

Lorica recently moved into profit for the first time and in the Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement were placed in the £50m - £74.99m GWP banding.

In June last year PIB was in the £100m-£199.99m of broking GWP banding. After the latest deal it has grown its headcount from 340 at the start of 2017 to nearly 1000 employees.

PIB’s most recent acquisition was Citynet Insurance Brokers.

It also recently launched a risk management business.

Puttnam commented: “When Brendan and his team approached Lorica to become part of PIB Group, we did not hesitate to jump at the chance of being part of their exciting journey.

“Our success over the last 18 months has evidenced what a great team we have at Lorica and the opportunity for the team to continue to progress and grow within PIB was too good to ignore.”

Professionalism

Marelli commented: “Our decision was motivated by our shared goals of professionalism, providing the best service to our clients with a wider range of competitive products and excellent career opportunities for our employees.

“With greater financial investment to support our organic growth, we are truly excited about the future.”

Lorica has been trading since 2007 and focuses on property, casualty, motor fleet and professional lines. It has a predominately SME client base and key specialisms include theme parks and amusement arcades through its leisure division, plus real estate specialising in property owners business.

Specialism

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB, said buying Lorica reflected the group’s focus on attracting specialist and niche market businesses for its five-year organic and acquisition growth plan.

He commented: “We are very selective about who we welcome into the fold and I’m delighted that Stefan and Carlo have chosen to continue their success with the support of PIB Group.

“Their team has earned an excellent reputation in their chosen markets and I’m impressed by the strong relationships they have built with clients and insurers as well as their respective trade associations. I’m confident they will complement our existing property and leisure divisions very well.”

