Julie Page promoted to Aon UK boss

Dominic Christian becomes global chairman of Aon Benfield.

Julie Page, chief executive officer of Aon Risk Solutions (ARS) UK, has been promoted to CEO of Aon UK in addition to her current role.

As the leader of Aon UK – its risk management, insurance broking, and reinsurance business – she will be responsible for the management and governance oversight of the firm.

In this position she will report to Michael O’Connor, global chief executive officer of Aon Risk Solutions.

As ongoing CEO of ARS UK she also reports to John Cullen, CEO of Aon Risk Solutions EMEA.

Chairman

The Aon UK position became available as Dominic Christian stepped up to be global chairman of Aon Benfield.

As well as being CEO of Aon UK he had been executive chairman of Aon Benfield International since 2013.

In his new role, Christian will continue to report to Greg Case, president and chief executive officer of Aon.

Case commented: “Dominic has an innate knowledge of Aon’s global reinsurance business with over 30 years of extensive industry experience, which will be of enormous value in managing the responsibilities of his new chairmanship and working closely with Eric Andersen, CEO of Aon Benfield.

“Julie’s appointment is a testament to her skills and in-depth experience.

“The board of Aon UK will greatly benefit from her counsel as we continue to grow the business in this key market and she brings a broad perspective from across the entire industry through her role as deputy chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.”

