Newbie news: Townley Insurance Brokers

Trading up: Townley Insurance Brokers’ director Adam Townley tells Siân Barton how he came to realise the benefits of working for himself

Insurance Age tackles the challenges of creating a new business by interviewing brokers running firms that have started trading in the past 12 months after receiving FCA authorisation

▶ Why did you start up on your own?

I always wanted to run my own business and in 2013 saw my first opportunity to do so. I’d worked for independent brokers but when we relocated to Somerset I went to Swinton and then to Jelf. Having worked for independents it was a culture shock at Swinton. It made me realise the benefits of working for myself. I think something gets lost for clients with consolidation and I saw space for a more customer led offering in Taunton.

We originally started out as appointed representatives (AR) in 2013 but changed the business and became directly authorised in September last year.

I was an AR for two firms, BGP from November 2013 to June 2016 and Gauntlet from then to getting authorised. We changed because we wanted to be in control of everything. Being an AR, and the Financial Conduct Authority thematic review into ARs, restricted where we could operate. We wanted to bring things under our control and be in charge of our own destiny.

▶ How hard was it to get up and running?

Getting authorised was pretty hard. The AR element had a bearing as we were focusing on authorisation while also trying to keep the business running. It was a difficult juggling act. The business is me and my wife Liz [Townley – a fellow director]. We found it all really distracting so brought in a compliance expert, Jim Dart of Dart Compliance.

▶ What are your targets for the first 12 months?

As directly authorised brokers we want to continue with growth. We’ve grown organically and it looks like we will continue to do so. I’d like to see us working with new agencies too and there are already some that are very keen.

I am a chartered broker and would like to get corporate chartered status. I also want Liz to get her Cert CII. That’s a priority as it sets us apart.

We could also expand and get an employee on board but only if they are qualified and it is hard to find people who have taken that route.

▶ Where do you see yourself and the business in three years’ time?

In the longer term we would like some acquisitions. A lot of brokers are older and looking to exit the market but don’t necessarily want to

sell to a consolidator.

▶ Which lines of business are you seeking?

We do a bit of everything but our core focus is the professions. We do a lot of professional indemnity. That is where we stand out because professionals want to deal with someone qualified. We also do a lot of property and we like motor trade.

▶ How do you plan to market yourself?

We have always done well on Google locally and we’re refreshing that. I am also on Twitter and that has led to insurers and clients coming on board. We have a Townley Twitter account and we have just started a local radio campaign. Word of mouth and local referrals are also important.

▶ What has insurer support been like?

The MGAs and underwriting agencies such as R&Q, Origin and Everest helped and Allianz have been good too. However, one big composite insurer we worked with as ARs took its agency away.

▶ Which technology company are you using?

We chose Durell – who we hadn’t heard of until Jim Dart mentioned them – but they’re a stone’s throw from us here in Taunton! They don’t offer the functionality of Applied/Acturis etc… but provide all we need at this stage. A great low entry cost option for a start-up and a really helpful bunch.

▶ Would you advise other people to go out on their own?

I would not want to put people off doing it. As long as you have the right support it isn’t too bad.