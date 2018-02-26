The Headline Makers - March 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Hiscox was found not guilty of all charges brought against it by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The insurer had been accused of breaching the Data Protection Act 1998. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3268021

Brokers reported they had experienced outages and intermittent issues with the SSP Pure platform since the start of

It was reported that insurers including Allianz were expressing an interest in buying XL Group. Sources told Bloomberg that Allianz was looking to grow its property and casualty business in the US. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3254311

The Federation of Small Businesses launched its own insurance service for members, moving away from Towergate which had managed the affinity for 20 years. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3242561

Kanye West and Lloyd’s have settled their legal disagreement out of court after the rapper sued a number of syndicates for $10m (£7.4m). www.insuranceage.co.uk/3266151

The Insurance Cares campaign continued to gain momentum in February, with charity Citizens Advice slamming dual pricing.

The charity warned that customers could be paying £987 more per year if they stay loyal to their provider. The report found that dual pricing, which sees renewing customers charged more than new customers for the same service, is a common practice across six key markets including home insurance.

Citizens Advice is calling on regulators to set targets to reduce the number of people who pay the loyalty penalty, and investigate solutions for vulnerable customers. It is also urging the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate the cross-cutting impact of the loyalty penalty, with a focus on vulnerable consumers.

The most susceptible group paying a higher price for the same service because of their loyalty in all six markets analysed by Citizens Advice were people aged 65 and older.

Other affected groups included those people on low incomes or without a university education. www.insuranceage.co.uk/3244566

For us if you want to sell an insurance product to an SME it has to be through a general insurance broker. The brokers we have chosen are independent, customer centric and have a relationship with SMEs Former Axa man Matthew Reed on the lauch of his start-up Eqipsme

The Ogden problem hasn’t gone away and it needs to be resolved if we are going to see a return to a more appropriate level of compensation and therefore of premium Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye comments on the insurer's £22m Ogden hit in 2017

Risk management should be at the heart of every business, and we have a capability which we think sets us apart from our competitors PIB chief executive Brendan McManus after the consolidator created its own specialist risk management division

