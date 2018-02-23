No “for sale” sign up at Clear, says Howard Lickens

Broker CEO investigating funding options as he looks to double the business.

Howard Lickens, chief executive officer at Clear Insurance Management, has confirmed the news revealed yesterday by Insurance Insider that the broker has appointed Fenchurch Advisory and explained why it made the move.

Lickens detailed that the firm’s previously announced target of doubling to £40m of revenue by 2022 underpinned the decision.

“We are sitting here as a £20m revenue business knowing we can get to a £40m business,” he told Insurance Age.

“We have approached Fenchurch knowing we need help.”

For sale?

Questioned directly as to whether the latest development meant the company was for sale he admitted he was regularly asked about selling up.

“You can well imagine that we get approached all the time,” he confirmed. “We rebuff them.”

As to what form the discussions with Fenchurch were taking Lickens said that nothing was “off the table but no decision has been made”.

He accepted that any firm could be bought at the right price but repeated that options such as debt funding, private equity and “somebody out of left field” were possibilities to support future growth.

He highlighted that he struggled to envisage any future change coming from that final left field category adding: “If somebody wants to come with wheelbarrow loads of spending money and a really nice story you never know.”

“At this stage we are taking advice and are not in any great hurry.”

Acquisitions

The business has made 22 acquisitions since it was formed in 2001 and bought Robert Alexander in New Malden just this week taking Clear to over £100m of gross written premium. It has more deals in the pipeline.

And the CEO stressed that the latest move with Fenchurch was not a criticism of Clydesdale with whom it has a relationship.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for what we do and how we do it because there are not many people out there [like us],” Lickens maintained.

“We have done exactly what we set out to do.”

He continued: “We are running a sustainable business if somebody comes to me with something really interesting I’ll talk with them whether it is to buy or to sell.”

Sign

As for hanging up a “for sale” sign he joked that he could see one outside his office for three floors of a building but stressed: “There isn’t one here.”

Lickens concluded: “We are not knocking up that for sale sign outside our business, we are working out how to grow.

“It is all about how we deliver the next five years.”

