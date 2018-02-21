AA targeting over two million motor and home policies in five year growth plan

Company predicts drop in Ebitda for 2019 as it commits to £45m investment plan.

The AA has revealed ambitious insurance growth plans in a strategic review.

It has committed to investing £45m across its roadside and insurance divisions and warned that accordingly Ebitda is projected to drop.

A statement at the start of the month forecast Ebitda for year ended 31 January 2018 to come in at between £390m and £395m.

The latest update indicated Ebitda would decline to £335m-£345m for the year ended 31 January 2019.

Currently the firm handles over 600,000 motor policies.

Members

The inhouse insurer, launched two years ago, has 400,000 policies across home and motor.

However, according to the business of its 3.3 million members only 9% have AA motor insurance.

In particular it does not offer quotes to people who have never been members or younger customers.

The AA listed that it would be broadening its appetite to target these customers; developing more competitive pricing from investment in insurer hosted pricing; and looking to integrate digital and connected car products and across the company.

It set a five year target of having over two million motor and home policies by the end of 2023.

Long term

Simon Breakwell, chief executive of the AA, said: “These investments, while reducing our short term profitability, are vital to our long term success.

“I am confident the priorities we set out today will transform our products and service offerings to our customers by creating a truly innovative and differentiated product proposition which will deliver long term shareholder value.”

