Seventeen Group buys Rupert Burgoyne

Broker to keep staff and premises as it rebrands as Hallam Burgoyne.

Seventeen Group has bought East Sussex-based Rupert Burgoyne for an undisclosed sum.

The business was founded in 1994 and has grown to £2.6m of gross written premium.

It specialises in high net worth clients which accounts for 70% of premium with commercial lines making up the remainder.

Seventeen Group, which includes James Hallam within its ranks, confirmed that all Rupert Burgoyne’s staff are staying with the business and that it will continue to operate out of its existing premises.

However the firm will be integrated within James Hallam under the brand of Hallam Burgoyne.

Presence

It is the first takeover by Seventeen Group this year after buying Westcott Insurance Brokers as well as Motor Race Consultants in 2017.

Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group commented: “Seventeen Group is growing both organically and through acquisition.

“Rupert Burgoyne adds significantly to our private client proposition and expands our presence in the South East.”

He concluded: “Further significant growth is planned and we continue to see opportunities for us as an independent mid-sized business.”

