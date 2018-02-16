Quizzical questions: 16 February 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues
The broker's headquarters are in Caerphilly
The case started in August 2017
The non-executive director at Chubb succeeds Lawrence Churchill
The insurer's outlay since November stands at €1.5bn
The MGA was established in 2012 and specialises in D&O and financial institutions