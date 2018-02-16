Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 16 February 2018

quiz-question-marks-speech-bubbles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues

The broker's headquarters are in Caerphilly

The case started in August 2017

The non-executive director at Chubb succeeds Lawrence Churchill

The insurer's outlay since November stands at €1.5bn

The MGA was established in 2012 and specialises in D&O and financial institutions

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: SWITCHING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER

Most read

  1. ICO court case against Hiscox collapses
  2. Lloyd’s and Kanye West settle £7.4m suit - reports
  3. European Council approves IDD delays
  4. BBC’s terrorism insurance spend nudges up in 2017
  5. Allianz moves in further on Euler Hermes
  6. ProAktive bosses complete £2m MBO
  7. PIB launches risk management business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: