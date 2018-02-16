Quizzical questions: 16 February 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues

The broker's headquarters are in Caerphilly

The case started in August 2017

The non-executive director at Chubb succeeds Lawrence Churchill

The insurer's outlay since November stands at €1.5bn

The MGA was established in 2012 and specialises in D&O and financial institutions