ProAktive bosses complete £2m MBO

Founder Jon Whiteley stays with firm but steps down from day to day management.

Group CEO Ian Laycock and group MD Andy Morley have led a management buyout of Yorkshire-based ProAktive Risk Group.

The £2m deal sees founder Jon Whiteley step down from the day to day management although the business confirmed that he will continue to play a role and “retain a significant shareholding”.

The MBO of the broker, which has its headquarters in Doncaster and an office in Sheffield, was backed by debt funding from Mercia Fund Managers. The business also revealed that the buy-out was partially funded by deferred consideration on the part of Whiteley.

The company has over £20m of gross written premium with specialisms including engineering, manufacturing, minerals processing, rail, construction and professional sectors.

The team of over 50 staff, brand and offices are all being retained.

Independent

Laycock told Insurance Age: “Like many firms we face the issue of succession but unlike many firms our prime motivation is to remain independent and continue to provide a unique blend of risk management and insurance broking across a range of industry sectors.”

He further explained that Jodi Cooling, group operations director, will take the lead in developing the business’ people, an issue he said it has been passionate about having pursued a “grow your own” philosophy for many years.

“The message to clients and staff is that it is ‘business as usual’,” he confirmed adding there were no plans to embark on an acquisition spree.

“The board see great potential in developing from the current bases in Doncaster and Sheffield given the strength in both local and regional economies,” he commented.

Concluding: “The next phase is very much about building on a well-respected brand based on a sophisticated risk managed approach that leaves ProAktive as one of the few flourishing independent brokers in the North.”

