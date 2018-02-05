One Call reveals a new brand

The announcement comes just weeks after the business and CEO received huge FCA fines for mishandling client money.

One Call has launched a car insurance sub-brand entitled One Quick Quote which it claims will issue quotes in just 60 seconds.

The move comes less than a fortnight after the business and CEO John Radford were fined £684,000 and £468,000 respectively by the Financial Conduct Authority for breaching rules around the handling of client money.

In addition the business has also had renewal restrictions imposed upon it for 121 days – a move expected to cost the firm around £4.6m.

One Call explained in a statement that One Quick Quote had been developed in house and connects consumers to a panel of insurers. It returns a price based on a combination of consumer entered data and information sourced from external partners. If a consumer is happy with their quote they can fully transact online.

The statement also advised that One Call had a “record breaking” twelve months which has seen it record an almost 20% year-on-year growth in GWP.

It also stated that as of January 2018 it has reached the 500,000 live customer milestone.

Technology

Managing director, Nik Springthorpe, said: “The launch of One Quick Quote comes at a great time for the business and is the culmination of 18 months’ of hard-work involving our in-house technology, compliance and marketing teams, but also our external insurance partners.”

“We’re delighted to now be in a position to launch it to the public and hope to entice time-starved consumers who are on the hunt for a quick and simple alternative to the traditional three to five page long quote forms that have become the norm for online insurers, brokers and even PCWs (Price Comparison Websites).”

Springthorpe also noted that One Call was keen to innovate further.

He commented: “When we look at ways to innovate the service we provide, the products we offer and how we position them, we know no boundaries.

“Things like the development of our own autonomous car insurance product line or accepting customer payments via a cryptocurrency aren’t out of the realms of possibility over the next couple of years’ as we look to accelerate our already strong growth in GWP and further cement our position as one of the UK’s leading brokers of personal and business insurance lines.”

