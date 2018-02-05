Ghost broking costs revealed in new police campaign

Over 850 reports of ghost broking made to Action Fraud in the last three years.

The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) has calculated that victims of ghost broking lose an average of £769.

According to IFED, its national fraud and cyber reporting centre, Action Fraud, received more than 850 reports linked to ghost broking between November 2014 and October 2017.

Reported losses for both individuals and organisations totalled £631,000.

Of these reports, 417 resulted in IFED taking action against the offenders.

The hall of shame included a man who set up 133 fake policies, a teenage ghost broker who was sentenced to jail and a man who made £59,000 from ghost broking.

Unaware

The police warned that the true number of ghost broking victims may be much higher with some motorists driving on the roads unaware that their policy is fraudulent.

IFED’s analysis into ghost broking pinpointed that men, aged 20-29, were most likely to be targeted and that social media was the most common method.

Accordingly IFED has launched a national awareness campaign to warn motorists about the dangers of buying fake car insurance from fraudsters.

Ben Fletcher, director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau, said: “Ghost broking is a complex issue and one that we do not take lightly.

“Ghost brokers often target vulnerable people or communities, but we do also sometimes see cases where people have knowingly bought fraudulent or invalid policies in an effort to pinch the pennies.



“It is essential that we raise awareness about the issue of ghost broking to stop innocent victims being targeted and to educate those who may consider buying insurance from a disreputable source.”

