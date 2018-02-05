Biba sets a first by letting unregulated broker join

Trade body made the move in order to learn how it can help start-ups.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has allowed an unregulated broker to join for the first time.

Ruskin Square, which was set up by the Federation of Small Business (FSB) and Markel Holdings, joined Biba before it was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Biba CEO Steve White told Insurance Age: “Biba regularly reviews the support we can offer to members.

“We are now considering how we can assist new start-up brokers, so we were pleased to have the opportunity to work with Ruskin Square as they prepared to start trading.”

Ruskin Square is led by former Towergate and Minority Venture Partners man David Perry.

Perry also sits on the British Insurance Brokers Association’s (Biba) ‘Insurance Brokers Standards Committee’ and ‘Small Brokers Advisory Board’.

He revealed to Insurance Age: “We are the first firm that were not yet regulated that were allowed to become a member of Biba.”

Perry explained that Biba allowed this to happen because it wanted to see what it could do “to help businesses in start-up mode.”

“It has probably been a successful exercise but we will review it.”

Biba is now analysing the process to see what more could be done to help new brokers in the future.

White added: “The process was most useful and we will be taking the learnings from the experience this to assess how we can help other brokers when they start up.”

