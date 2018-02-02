GRP buys Camberford Law

Insurance Age has learned that the deal sees MD David Ottewill leave the wholesale specialist.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has acquired a majority stake in Camberford Law, the Bromley-based specialist MGA, Insurance Age can reveal.

Managing director David Ottewill will leave the business and Simon Carter, director, will assume the role of MD.

Camberford Law director Paul Cooper will also remain for a short period to assist in the transition to GRP. The ongoing management team will have an equity stake in the business.

The terms of the acquisition, which has received regulatory approval, are undisclosed.

MBO

Ottewill, Cooper and Carter undertook an MBO of the business in 2008.

Stephen Ross, chief operating officer of GRP and the CEO of the Group’s MGA division, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon Carter and his team to GRP.

“Camberford Law is an excellent business, underwriting a portfolio of client-focused specialist and niche products on behalf of its longstanding panel of insurer partners.”

Footprint

He continued: “With our support, Simon and the team will gain access to our UK regional retail footprint and further develop their own broker relationships. We fully expect to achieve rapid growth in the business.”

Camberford Law was founded in 1958 and its business comprises a range of SME and commercial schemes with specialist expertise in security, contractors, professional services and property.

According to a statement from GRP the business, which has capacity from composite insurers and Lloyds, was appointed an accredited Lloyds broker in 2006 and has offices in the City of London. The business wrote £38m GWP last year.

Simon Carter, Camberford Law’s new managing director, said: “Peter Cullum and the GRP team painted a compelling picture of the opportunity with GRP to accelerate our growth.

“We look forward to working with our fellow businesses within the GRP family and our supporting network of brokers to improve and broaden our product reach throughout the UK.”

Focus

Stephen Ross advised that, following completion of its recent £200m capital facility, GRP will continue to focus on acquisitive growth. He stated that the business has a strong pipeline but is also growing organically.

Ross added: “Our investment in Camberford Law illustrates our ambition to acquire businesses which can assist us in providing a wider set of specialist products to our UK customers.”

Consolidator GRP’s MGA arm already includes Plum Underwriting, European Property Underwriters and City of London Underwriting.

