Bailey, Beale and astronaut Hadfield confirmed for Biba 2018

Trade body reveals conference seminars programme.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Inga Beale, CEO of Lloyd’s and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute have been confirmed as the keynote speakers for the first day of Biba 2018, Innovate Evolve Thrive.

They will be followed on day two by Martha Lane Fox, co-founder of lastminute.com along with the Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield who will close the conference with his experiences as the Commander of the International Space Station.

As in previous years the event, which will be held in Manchester on 16-17 May, will have a programme of seminars.

Seminars

On the first day subjects include fire risk; a session on customers from the perspective of the FCA, the FSCS and the Financial Ombudsman Service; and rated and non-rated insurers.

On day two, the seminars focus on cyber risk; tackling mental health problems in the workplace; and the challenges of mitigating risks from the decision to leave the EU.

Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, said: ‘We have planned the conference sessions to embrace the crucial themes of innovation and evolution.

“We look forward to hearing the FCA’s plans and the impact that these will have on brokers, along with the rest of the great line up of speakers.”

