One Call responds to huge FCA costs and £4.6m renewal hit

One Call and Radford express regret for client money “miscalculation” and insist their intention was to help consumers.

One Call and CEO John Radford have commented on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fines which saw the broker and CEO charged over £1m for mistakes surrounding the handling of client money.

The broker advised that One Call and Radford realised they had made an error and reported it to the FCA immediately.

As the FCA noted in its report the £17.3m client money deficit was rectified.

Miscalculation

One Call and Radford said in a joint statement: “Both One Call Insurance and John Radford express regret for this miscalculation. Their intention, as always, was to help consumers achieve the best possible price in an increasingly competitive motor insurance market.”

In addition to the fines of £684,000 for One Call, and £468,000 for Radford, One Call has been restricted from charging renewal fees to its customers for 121 days from the date the final notice is issued.

This move is expected to cost the broker £4.6m.

One Call stated that since the error was uncovered it has made a number of changes to strengthen its board of directors and a subsequent skilled persons report was carried out in 2015 by Deloitte.

The statement flagged that no additional action has been taken by the FCA since that date.

It also pointed out that the FCA has noted “widespread improvements in its governance framework and finance function”.

Genuine

The statement continued: “One Call Insurance Services accepted its mistake four years ago, implemented changes and resolved this matter with the FCA at the earliest opportunity.

“There has been no suggestion of any dishonesty and it is accepted that the mistakes were genuine.”

It also argued that throughout this period, no consumer was without motor insurance and neither were they at any financial loss. Nor was there commercial loss to any insurer or any other trading partner.

The document continued: “One Call Insurance Services accepts the fine and restrictions imposed. One Call Insurance Services have been aware of the financial penalty for some time and have made financial provisions within forecasts.”

Agreement

The statement also addressed the fact that the CEO has been banned from handling client money advising he relinquished responsibility for this in 2011 due to the growth of the business and other business interest. Due to this Radford agreed with the FCA’s recommendation.

The statement concluded: “One Call Insurance Services has over 500,000 valued customers and continues to concentrate on providing an enriched service and in providing competitive prices for consumers wherever possible across all its lines of insurance business.”

This is not the first time One Call has hit the headlines.

The business, which sponsors Mansfield Town football club, was slammed for “sexism” in 2016 after promotional workers, known as “One Call Girls”, were sent to the team’s stadium to hand out beer tokens.

